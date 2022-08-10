AEV announces a legal services partnership with nQ legal

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced a partnership with nQ legal, a law firm specialising in creative industries and live events. nQ legal, based in Manchester will support the AEV Conference 2022 at the Harrogate Convention Centre, November 30, 2022 and provide AEV members with access to legal services and consultants specialising in live events.

AEV director, Rachel Parker, explained, “nQ legal’s reputation is excellent, and the team embodies a great deal of knowledge and insight into a host of priorities for the industry at the moment including pandemic recovery, recruitment, rapidly evolving technology and the anticipated Protect Duty legislation. I believe that nQ legal’s experience across the whole sector will be a tremendously valuable resource for our members.”

Image; Tony Brook, Partner, nQ legal

Tony Brook, partner, nQ legal, explained why the company wanted to support the AEV, saying, “We approached the AEV because we have been a service provider in the sector for 20+ years, and we understand the challenges and opportunities faced by the participants. We can bring a wealth of varied experience and knowledge to the table, and support AEV members where they see fit.”