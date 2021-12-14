Aeorema Communications and Cheerful Twentyfirst announce management team expansion

Aeorema Communications PLC, the parent company of Cheerful Twentyfirst (Ltd and Inc) and Eventful Ltd, promotes Hannah Luffman to Group Commercial Director and to the PLC board of directors.

Hannah has been in the role of Strategy Director for the past 18 months and brings 15 years of commercial and strategic marketing experience to the board. In Hannahʼs new role as Group Commercial Director she will be responsible for the groups direction across their two key markets, EMEA and North America as well as the group sales and marketing functions.

Brand experience agency Cheerful Twentyfirst, part of Aeorema PLC, also continues its expansion with the appointment of Jane Baker into the role of Strategy Director and to the management team of Cheerful Twentyfirst in both markets.

Jane joins the agency with 20 years of experience in marketing, strategic thinking and impactful campaign delivery. Jane will head up the strategy and client services teams and continue to build and strengthen the agency’s offering in strategic communications and purpose-led brand experiences.

In addition, the London and New York based agency has expanded their team with four recent hires across its creative, moving image and production teams.

Steve Quah

CEO Steve Quah said, “This is an incredibly exciting time for us as a global business. We are thrilled to have retained, promoted and hired some exceptional talent in the last year, and I am pleased to welcome Hannah to the board of directors. Aeorema PLC continues to build its global presence in a considered and structured way that allows us to meet the needs of our evolving industry and client partnerships.”

The agency is also currently advertising for an additional three new hires across both its London and New York Offices in a variety of roles, with a particular focus on expanding its strategy and communications offering, the development of which has seen rapid growth for the agency in both the UK and US markets.