AEO Forums 2022 launches Friday 11th February at BDC, London

The AEO is pleased to announce the launch of its AEO Forums 2022, which will take place at BDC London on Friday 11th February 2022.

Having launched in 2006, the Forums continue to focus on delivering content and networking for middle of the building event professionals across marketing, ops and sales functions within organiser businesses.

The theme “Reset: A New Chapter”, will take a look at the challenges event professionals face as we come out of the other side of the pandemic, help them build resilience and rethink their daily practice, to support them in navigating what is still unfamiliar territory. This is an opportunity to share, learn and prepare for the year ahead.

Darren Johnson, management consultant and adviser, will set the tone for the day as the overall chair, with Greg Sewell, group commercial director of Clarion Events leading on the sales stream, Rob Nathan, group marketing director of Media 10 Ltd leading on the marketing stream and Julia Danmeri, founder of TranslateAble leading on the ops stream.

The keynote, Jez Rose, broadcaster, author, behaviourist, and global speaker will offer motivation, inspiration and some light relief after what has been an incredibly challenging time for our delegates.

The programme will also include topics on lessons learnt from the pandemic, building resilience, sustainability, the directions sales, marketing and ops roles could take event professionals and more.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive at AEO says: “The programme has been shaped by member insight and led by our amazing chairs, all experts in their fields, to deliver some refreshing insight on how marketing, ops and sales professionals can put their best foot forward as we move through 2022.”

Skeith added; “So much has changed since we last met – this is a unique opportunity for event professionals to meet face to face after so long, learn from the content and each other. We have a great day in-store and we can’t wait to welcome attendees to the BDC!”

The AEO Forums is open to AEO members at a ticket rate of £199 + VAT, AEV and ESSA members at a ticket rate of £299 + VAT non-members at a ticket rate of £599 + VAT.

For more information please visit www.aeoforums.org.uk