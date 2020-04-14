AEO Excellence Awards 2020 postponed

The AEO (Association of Event Organisers) has postponed the AEO Excellence Awards to the evening of the 4th December 2020.

The event, which was originally due to take place on the 12th June has been moved as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Skeith, AEO, chief executive said: “Based on feedback sought from the AEO council, it was decided that hosting the event in December would be an opportunity to end what has been a challenging year for many of us on a positive note, celebrating the exceptional people and achievements in this industry and togetherness.”

Skeith added, “It is also important for us to send a message to those who worked so tirelessly to get their entries in, in the wake of an uncertain time. We received an impressive number of entries – a reflection of the industry’s commitment and will to celebrate their successes.”