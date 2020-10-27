AEO Excellence Awards 2020 goes virtual

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) has announced the AEO Excellence Awards will take place virtually for the first time in its history.

The annual event, which is usually celebrated over summer was initially postponed to the 4th December 2020 at Grosvenor House, but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, which continues to halt events around the world, will now be hosted online.

The AEO Excellence Awards represent the best that the events industry has to offer and showcases the achievements from within the industry from organisers, venues and services alike.

Stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara O Briain, will remain as host and be announcing the winners from across 25 categories, alongside our wonderful sponsors who have been incredibly supportive in the transition to a digital event.

Advertisement

Chris Skeith, chief executive officer, AEO said: “The decision to go virtual is not one we made easily. We’re in the business of face to face and we’ll miss coming together with our peers to celebrate their outstanding achievements on Park Lane.”

“We do believe, however, that honouring the finalists who worked so hard to submit their entries in the wake of a pandemic, not to mention the judges who worked tirelessly to mark them, is the right and proper thing to do.”

The AEO Event Working Group, and Council also believe it is important for the industry to have an anchor date to look forward to during this period of uncertainty, to look back on previous achievements, and look forward to a time when the industry gets back to business .

The virtual awards will run on 4th December at 2pm and be free to attendees. Further information, including how to register can be found on the website http://aeoawards.org and (The registration link will be available a week before the event and sent directly to confirmed attendees).

Use #aeoawards to join the conversation on social.