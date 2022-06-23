AEO announces GES as long-term headline sponsor on key industry events

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce its three-year headline sponsorship agreement with GES, who’ll be supporting the AEO Excellence Awards and AEO Conference, from June 2022 to June 2024.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO says: “We’re excited to be working with GES – long-term supporters of the AEO, once again. Their expertise, commitment to excellence, and innovation will bring new thinking to our event activations, giving the attendees memorable experiences. We have already discussed some exciting ideas for the AEO Conference taking place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on the 8th and 9th of September. Watch this space.”

Jason Stead, evp of GES EMEA Exhibitions says: “We are excited to be working with the AEO on this long-term sponsorship. The AEO share our goal of driving the industry forward, working with the entire sector so we can grow together. Both these events are cornerstones of our industry and provide the perfect platform for us to all come together, innovate, celebrate success, and grow. ”

GES is an important part of the events community and will be on-site for both events, providing support and interactive networking opportunities for all attendees.

As a full-service provider for the exhibitions industry, GES create impactful and influential exhibitions for their clients by leveraging the right blend of hard-earned experience, fresh ideas, and deep industry knowledge along with strategic insight.

Their “Grow Together” approach fuels growth strategies to assist clients in successfully maximizing their show-floor presence and sponsorships, while providing data-driven solutions to boost revenue.