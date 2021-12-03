AEO announces event insurance partnership with InEvexco

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is delighted to announce InEvexco as its new event insurance partner moving into 2022.

InEvexco is experienced in working with organisers to protect their event and all of the associated revenue that it generates, associated costs in the event of a possible cancellation as well as protecting the visitors at the event.

Mark Clayton, managing director of InEvexco says: “InEvexco is very happy to support the AEO and its members as insurance partner. We already help many members to find the right exhibition and event insurance, one size certainly doesn’t fit all. As AEO’s insurance partner, we are happy to help any member with exhibition or event-related insurance questions.”

Chris Skeith, chief executive of AEO, says: “We’ve worked closely with InEvexco since the start of the pandemic, have valued their support and been impressed with their commitment to our members in providing advice and intelligence during these extraordinary times.”

Skeith concluded: “This partnership seeks to build on our relationship, and will provide further insurance support, advice and services to our members, via face to face meetings and written collateral, as we work to rebuild the industry we love so much.”

To find out further information about AEO please visit the website at www.aeo.org.uk