AEO announces employee promotions

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) has promoted:

Sarah Scott, formerly head of events to director of events & operations

Carmen Searle, formerly marketing manager to head of marketing

Emily Weall, formerly marketing executive to senior marketing executive

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO says: “Great people are the heartbeat of every company and I could not be more proud of what the team has achieved through COVID and since. Like many of our members, we fell on dark times as difficult decisions were taken through the pandemic. The result of furlough and redundancies meant that extra responsiblities were absorbed within the team on the ground. An incredibly tough time, but Sarah, Carmen and Emily, certainly rose to the occassion and have all gone through an incredible transformation in their roles. It is a pleasure to see them all grow and reward them accordingly. Very well deserved.”

Scott will be responsible for the delivery of the full range of AEO events, ensuring they are on time, on budget and of the highest standard. Scott will also lead on new sales, renewals, and relationship management across AEO’s membership, sponsorship and partnership activities, as well as administrative assistance to the chief executive.

Searle will be responsible for the creation and delivery of marketing and communication plans for existing and new marketing channels. The role also entails leading on projects and motivating members while overseeing and supporting the growing marketing team as the AEO looks to secure a new marketing executive. Weall will report in to the head of marketing, and will be responsible for organising, coordinating and orchestrating core areas of the marketing agenda for AEO, always looking for new ways to make gains.