AEO and Expocast announce Talent Partnership

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce ESSA Member Expocast, a specialist recruitment consultancy dedicated to the global exhibition and conference industry as its Talent Partner for 2022 – 2024.



The partnership will aim to reset the dial on the industry’s recruitment strategies, using insight to attract talent intelligently, creating a sustainable pool of talent for years to come.

As the official AEO Talent Partner, Expocast will play an integral role in the planning and activation of the AEO Employee Benchmarking Project, launching next week, and assist in activating the learnings going forward.

The groundbreaking study takes an inside out approach to the challenges faced by the sector which have been well documented over many years. It seeks to highlight and understand the talent challenges facing the industry and will assess; the level of skills lost, requirements for new skills /talents, and for the first time understand the drivers and motivations for working in the events sector from the target audience of talent we are seeking to attract, and most importantly requirements for improving diversity.



Additionally, Expocast will host a round table with selected AEO members to discuss the solutions to the findings in the report, advise on recruitment plans, and help to create a focus to drive talent to the industry as opposed to finding the industry by accident.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO says: We’re thrilled to be working with Expocast. Their recruitment expertise, knowledge of the events industry and progressive approach will provide us with invaluable support and insight as we work to address the acute challenges our side of the industry faces around talent.

Skeith added; Once we understand more about the barriers and motivations for retaining and attracting talent, members will be able to use the findings to position themselves more competitively. Please note whilst headline data will be used to support the broader industry, in depth research findings are exclusive to participants, so we actively encourage as many members as possible to take part.

Mike Frost, co-founder and recruitment director at Expocast says: Expocast is passionate about securing the brightest talent for the exhibitions industry. We’re proud to have many AEO members as clients, so it is an honour to work directly with the AEO Development Board on this important project. The partnership will enable us to help the entire AEO membership, attract and retain more diversity of talent at every level of seniority and, ultimately, strengthen the position of the industry.