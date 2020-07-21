AEO, AEV and ESSA launch the All Secure Standard

A combined group of members from the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), the Association Event Venues (AEV) and the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA), led by the associations, has today launched the All Secure Standard, a risk assessment based framework of Covid-19 secure industry best practice and guidance for business events and consumer shows which take place in meetings, conferencing and exhibition centres.

The Guidance has been approved by DCMS, and is specifically referenced in the ‘Working Safely during coronavirus (COVOD-19)’ web pages on https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/the-visitor-economy, following months of constructive dialogue with numerous government officials and departments.Direct links are www.aeo.org.uk/covid-19, https://www.aev.org.uk/covid-19-aev, and https://www.essa.uk.com/covid19 .

Chris Skeith, AEO CEO said, “Following the announcement last week, that events will get back to business later this year, we are delighted to share the guidance which has been painstakingly created by so many of our members. We are so grateful for their hard work and contributions, to help create this guidance which has been approved by the government”.



AEV director, Rachel Parker, commented, “Collaborative working has been the backbone of our associations since its inception, bringing together and working with our colleagues and partners from across the industry has proven that we can provide a robust and workable solution to the greatest challenge we have faced for many years. This guidance is an extension of the risk assessed approach the industry uses on a daily basis to protect its customers and visitors.”

Andrew Harrison, ESSA director added, “complimenting the guidance are risk assessment templates, and examples of how practical measures can be put into place to design, create and implement covid-safe exhibitions and events, to help our members get back to work.”

The guidance will be used as the backbone of the ‘pilots’ referenced in the Prime Ministers announcements last week, and AEO, AEV & ESSA remain committed to work with the government to get the events industry back to business, safely, securely, and in line with the reopening timetable.”

