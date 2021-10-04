Adventics and Grip announce partnership

Grip partners with adventics to accelerate growth through virtual events and hybrid experiences in DACH markets.

Grip, the leading market engagement platform for virtual, hybrid and in person events, has announced a partnership with adventics, a European management consultancy that works exclusively and with great success for the international exhibition industry.

With its innovative and flexible architecture Grip’s market engagement platform can absolutely serve as the foundation for adventics’ consultants to create amazing experiences. This flexibility was already put to the test for Digital X (www.digital-x.eu) a completely novel concept which transformed the centre of Cologne into a giant outdoor festival and tradeshow with over 300 stores and locations serving as stages and exhibitor brand houses.

With a focus on streamlining and improving lead management we’ll be able to unlock great value for the attendees as they stand to gain a much improved “return on time”. Says Tim Groot, Founder and CEO of Grip. This of course benefits exhibitors in turn, with improved lead quality, and more efficient lead capture and management functionality.

“Any successful platform, especially in the DACH markets, which we primarily serve, has to offer flexibility, scalability, and most importantly compliance with security and data protection. Grip checks all those boxes. We were furthermore absolutely impressed by the amazing features such as Grip Teams or the Hosted Buyer module. But on top of it all, Grip really convinced us with it´s exhibitor lead management functionality. As Europe´s market leader in lead management solutions, we plan to integrate Scan2Lead in there. All these points mentioned make Grip an amazing partner for us. We´re very happy to establish this partnership and look forward to getting to work with Tim and his team!” Gunnar Heinrich, Founder and CEO of adventics.

“We are tremendously excited to work with Adventics as we’ve seen first hand their dedication to client success and their extensive and in-depth experience of working with organisers and exhibitors to drive growth and revenue. This completely aligns with Grip’s culture of customer success and our mission to move markets forward by bringing audiences together to discover, engage and connect.” – Tim Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of Grip