ADITUS GmbH Goes Global: Céline Laukemann as Head of Internationalisation

A new position for enhanced presence outside the German-speaking region. Céline Laukemann has been appointed Head of Internationalisation at ADITUS GmbH with effect from March, enabling a more targeted transfer of ADITUS’ industry know-how to new markets.

Launch of ADITUS in the UK

The foundation of a subsidiary in Dubai was only the first step for ADITUS GmbH. The next noteworthy event is that ADITUS succeeded in securing Céline Laukemann as Head of Internationalisation, a newly created position for a more international corporate orientation. Laukemann lives in Cheltenham/UK and will deepen the ADITUS market entry in the EMEA region and especially the UK. With the aim of active participation and networking, ADITUS has already joined ufi in 2022 and ESSA (Event Supplier and Services Association) at the beginning of this year.

New Expertise Strengthens ADITUS



Laukemann has successfully implemented sales and internationalisation projects in previous roles in the UK and Southern Africa. For almost 20 years, she has supported both global companies and SMEs from the DACH region in opening up new markets. Sebastian Grein (COO) enthuses: “The interplay of sales, internationalization, and industry experience makes Céline Laukemann the ideal candidate for ADITUS.” Laukemann became an industry expert through her previous work at Momentus Technologies (formerly: Ungerboeck). To be able to gain such expertise for ADITUS was a real stroke of luck. “A reshuffle within the company was never an option,” says Grein. “Our customers should continue to experience the service level they are used to and will now additionally benefit from the enhanced international expertise of ADITUS solutions.”



From a Global Company to a Medium-Sized Enterprise

But what made Laukemann switch from a larger, already globally active company to the medium-sized ADITUS GmbH? Laukemann says: “ADITUS is a medium-sized company, yes, but an extremely strong and dynamic technology business. A true champion for the events and exhibition industry. I strongly resonate with the corporate culture at ADITUS and am impressed by the entire team’s drive to make things happen! The business culture encourages creativity and innovation. ADITUS stands for strong service and innovative product development with customer success at its core. Together with the team, I look forward to opening exciting new doors and implementing internationalisation and localisation. Let’s go, world, #TeamADITUS.”

Parallels between the UK and the UAE

Some exhibition and event organisers in the UK are also represented at large shows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In order to meet the requirements of the organisers for these shows as well, service providers need market authorisation in the UAE. ADITUS has obtained this approval last year and is looking forward to being able to support organisers from the UK in the UAE.