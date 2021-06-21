Actavo receives three awards from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents

Actavo is proud to announce that it has secured three prestigious, internationally-recognised awards in recognition of its work in the area of health and safety, at the annual Health and Safety Awards organised by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) in the UK. All three RoSPA awards recognise Actavo for its long-term achievements in the area of health and safety.

Actavo Industrial Solutions UK and Actavo Hire & Sales UK have been awarded the RoSPA Order of Distinction Award following 17 consecutive years of achieving Gold Awards.

Actavo Network & In-Home was awarded the RoSPA President’s Award, which recognises the company’s achievement of winning the Gold Award for 10 consecutive years, and Actavo Group was awarded the RoSPA Fleet Safety Gold Medal, in recognition of five consecutive years of Gold Awards in this category.

The annual awards are categorised by different levels of achievement: Merit, Bronze, Silver and Gold, as well as long-term awards that recognise companies for achieving Gold Awards for multiple consecutive years.

Advertisement

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Brian Kelly, Group CEO of Actavo, said: “Actavo is extremely proud to have received these three distinguished awards from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. These annual awards are among the foremost international accolades that you can receive the health and safety sector It is particularly gratifying to have received this recognition for Actavo’s long-term track record of excellence in this area, especially given the recent challenges of the pandemic. Safety is our number 1 Value, with all our teams internationally focusing on our ‘live safety’ value every day, using the Actavo Golden Rules, safeguarding themselves, their colleagues, our clients, customers and the communities in which we operate. These awards are recognition of our culture”.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide. RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.”