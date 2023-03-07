Top of Article

Star Live, the specialist production agency, has agreed to sell its mobile seating and stage fleet to Actavo Events for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes mobile grandstands, 10 metre mobile stages and a 15m mobile orbit stage. The two businesses will work closely to ensure a smooth transition for all Star Live contracts.

Having established itself in the UK in 2010, Actavo Events has steadily built a reputation as a trusted event infrastructure supplier providing Layher event scaffolding structures, fencing and barriers to a wide range of clients. The addition of the mobile business complements Actavo’s growth strategy for the UK and enhances its product offering to the market at a time when mobile stages are in high demand given the increase in shows that the industry has seen recently. It also complements its existing Layher event scaffolding products and provides greater opportunities to its client base.

Commenting on the purchase, managing director John O’Donoghue said: “The addition of Star Live’s mobile fleet to our portfolio is an exciting development for the Actavo Event’s UK team. Staging is undoubtedly a “showstopper” product, having this within our product range elevates our position within the traditional supply chain.

“We’re looking forward to engaging with the mobile fleet’s client base, many of whom we already have an excellent working relationship with and value our customer service focussed approach, to ensure a smooth transition. It also opens up opportunities within our own client base and is a chance to make new contacts given the competitive nature of the mobile staging market at present.”

Star Live’s CEO Grahame Muir added: “Star Live’s direction of travel is very much to grow our four business pillars; Entertainment, Sport, Brands and Design & Build. This sale enables us to devote more focus to our flagship Titan and VerTech stage systems alongside our recent investment into Viewbox modular structures. Star Live is also very focussed on further developing our global reach, particularly in South East Asia, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. Actavo is the perfect partner to carry forward Star Live’s mobile fleet – we see positives for both parties with this acquisition being the springboard for greater future collaborations.”

Ibiza Classic-15m Mobile Orbit