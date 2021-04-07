Actavo Collaborates to Deliver ‘Orchestra of Light’

To mark St. Patrick’s Day 2021, Actavo has collaborated with Intel to deliver Ireland’s first ever Intel Premium Drone Show, featured in the beautiful ‘Orchestra of Light’ film aired on the 17th of March.

Created by St. Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council and delivered in collaboration with Intel and Actavo Events, Orchestra of Light was pre-recorded in Dublin in early March. Actavo Events, supported by its supply-chain, provided all the infrastructure to secure the site and surrounding roads around Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. This included heras panels with tildenet covers, crowd control barriers, acoustic panels to reduce noise levels and minimise the impact on local residents, traffic management, event marquees, site accommodation/welfare units and water rescue.

Paul Griffin, Commercial Director, Actavo Events Solutions, said: “Actavo is extremely proud to be part of this National celebration for St. Patrick’s Day 2021. Supported by our supply-chain, our team played an integral role in delivering this iconic project. In a far from normal year for our industry, we were delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with the wonderfully creative teams at St. Patrick’s Festival and Intel to deliver this first for Ireland in our capital city. ‘Orchestra of Light’ gave our country and diaspora a huge lift and told the world that the Irish Events Industry is alive and innovating! We look forward to developing this new product offering as the first in a line of innovations to be rolled out by our internal tech team over the coming year.”

Anna McGowan, Interim Festival Director, St. Patrick’s Festival, commented: “On behalf of St. Patrick’s Festival, our sincere thanks to Actavo Events for their instrumental work in bringing ‘Orchestra of Light’ to life. Having this important project delivered so successfully heading into Festival week was hugely significant for our team, and the seamless provision of infrastructure by Actavo Events was key to this. We are very grateful for all the hard work, dedication and vision demonstrated by the Actavo Events team and their suppliers.”

In this cutting-edge display, drones blur the boundaries between technology and art as they light up the sky above Ireland’s capital city, illuminating some of Dublin’s most well-known landmarks such as the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Convention Centre Dublin. A series of animations designed by St. Patrick’s Festival and Aiden Grennelle tell a powerful story of love, hope and home, while celtic knots, musical instruments and Irish dance represent the world-wide reach and love of Irish culture, celebrated by millions each year on the 17th of March.

The short film is produced by ShinAwil and scored by Irish composer Eimear Noone and her husband Craig Stuart Garfinkle, with RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra and Irish band “Picture This” on the score.

To enquire about a similar drone show, please contact eventsirl@actavo.com

