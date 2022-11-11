Accessibility is the language at Event Tech Live 22

Event Tech Live (ETL) 2022 has partnered with professional interpretation service Interprefy and will deliver captions for every session with translation options available on a dropdown menu via the Interprefy app.

The ETL/Interprefy relationship will also feature a live interpretation to the Main Stage with a Spanish feed available on the Silent Seminars’ headphones provided, a product of ETL’s partnership with Barcelona-based media company Grupo Eventoplus.

As well as walking the walk ETL 22 will talk the talk in the shape of two sessions on Thursday 17th November, ‘How to make your events more accessible and inclusive’ followed by ‘Diversity and inclusion, can we really deliver accessibility to all our events?’

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “There isn’t a single ‘accessibility’ line to cross or box to tick when you’re putting on a show. The move to Excel has helped on one level and partnering with Interprefy is another step.

“The ETL audience comes from home and abroad, we have studied our reg data to make sure the right languages are available via the app.

“Event Tech Live has considerable international reach and we want to accommodate the requirements of as many people as we can.”

Markus Aregger, head of marketing at Interprefy, adds: “Having supported over 50,000 multilingual events of all shapes and sizes, we’re proud to be bringing our expertise to Event Tech Live. During the two in-person show days visitors, as well as those connecting virtually from across the globe, can enjoy the sessions in their preferred language through live language interpretation and/or translated closed captioning.”

Founded in 2014, Interprefy is the Swiss technology company behind a cloud-based software platform for remote simultaneous interpreting (RSI) for meetings, conferences and events anywhere and on any meeting or event platform.

Event Tech Live is at ExCel London on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November.

