Academic Venue Solutions and Venues of Excellence collaborate for their 2022 Venue Showcase at Unique Venues Birmingham in October

At the height of the pandemic, two of the UK’s leading sales and marketing consortiums Academic Venue Solutions (AVS) and Venues of Excellence (VoE) joined forces to support their members as the hospitality industry steered its course through the changes to trading impacted by COVID-19.

Two years on, both organisations are back to very positive trading, introducing new members and have lots of exciting news to share with customers. Rather than host 2 separate showcase events which had been planned in March 2020, an innovative new event will be hosted at the award-winning Unique Venues Birmingham (UVB) on Wednesday 19th October 2022.

Rachael Bartlett, Membership Director, Academic Venue Solutions on the event collaboration said: “We are thrilled to welcome our customers both old and new to the fabulous City of Birmingham and in particular to the wonderful Unique Venues Birmingham. The opportunity to collaborate with VoE is unique and one of many good consequences to come out of the pandemic, which taught us that we are often better together. This event will provide customers and members the opportunity to network, educate and excite customers all at the same time!”

Mandy Jennings, CEO, Venues of Excellence commented: “We are really excited about our joint Midlands Showcase which will bring over 40 high quality, independent, academic and unique venues to Unique Venues Birmingham, and in turn, gives conference and event planners a great opportunity to network with 40 great venues all in one day. We recognise that time is more precious than ever, so the collaboration with AVS is the ideal solution to revive and refresh both organisations’ showcase events.”

Following the excitement and high energy the Commonwealth Games bought to Birmingham, both consortiums agreed the city offers a great central location, making it easy for conference and event planners, PA’s and Conference Agencies to meet with some of the best conference spaces in the UK, and where better than Unique Venues Birmingham; (The Rep and The Library of Birmingham) which is a member of both consortia and offers a unique backdrop to the event. Sarah Millington, Business Development Director of UVB said: “We are delighted to work with both VoE and AVS to bring together the collaborative Midlands Showcase. We are looking forward to welcoming member venues as exhibitors along with a packed agenda and a few theatrical surprises, our guests will have a great networking event to pop into their diaries this autumn.”

The event headlined ‘A fantastic opportunity to meet over 40 highly quality, unique venues in 1 day!’ offers conference and event planners topical seminars and networking with venues throughout the UK. Both consortiums are confident that registering to attend the Midlands Showcase, planners will find it both an educational and informative day, and will provide great opportunities to plan events for 2022 and beyond.