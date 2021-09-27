Absolute agenda at Event Tech Live 2021

Event Tech Live (ETL) comes back to London, and online, in November – coursing with compelling, ultramodern, content.

Published today, the full ETL agenda reveals senior figures from the NHS

Confederation, Innovatis Group, Falmouth University, EventDecision, Catch the MICE, 2LK and emc3 among the speakers and a show floor thick with the latest tech thinking and solutions: View the full agenda here.

A hybrid-show for the first time – having learned its virtual steps at the tip of lockdown 2 last year – supported by headline sponsor Eventscase, ETL21 will reintroduce the two in-person days at Old Truman Brewery and will run for a full week in the third dimension.

Advertisement

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “I cannot wait for ETL21! The agenda is fantastic, covering current trends and a weight of what comes next, in the hands of an international cast.

“We went through a similar planning process for the 2020 show, it was designed to be hybrid right up until new restrictions meant we had to go fully virtual. So, we’re practiced at the process and everything is in place to deliver a full-on flesh and blood event hand-in-hand with five virtual days.

“Sincere thanks to the speakers, sponsors and exhibitors. See you there!”

As part of the organiser’s commitment to provide a safe environment, everyone coming into the Old Truman Brewery for ETL21, from build, to show, to breakdown, must follow the same rules.

All attendees must be prepared to show proof of being fully vaccinated with a UK recognised COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before attending, and, show evidence of a negative Lateral Flow Test or PCR result conducted no more than 48 hours before attending.

Face coverings are also mandatory in the halls.

You can read the show’s full Covid Commitment here

Event Tech Live 2021 is free to attend and will take place at the Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from 1-5 November.

Register Now