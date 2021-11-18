ABPCO reveals content for inaugural Festival of Learning

The seven-day Festival of Learning will be online for the first six days before moving to a hybrid format for the final day at ExCeL London. Key themes explored during the festival will be: Future and Innovation, Marketing, CSR and Career Development.
ABPCO Association Director, Heather Lishman commented: “We received an overwhelming number of abstract and applications to speak at the Festival of Learning – demonstrating the importance of content aimed specifically at association event professionals. This programme offers content for all and is perfectly balanced to deliver what our industry needs to know now to continue recovering, moving forward, growing and developing.”
The Festival of Learning is being supported by:
GES – headline sponsor
Anna Valley – Excellence Awards sponsor
EventsAIR – digital platform provider
ExCeL London – live event venue and hospitality
Outsourced Events – PCO (delivered by ABPCO member Sue Frye and her team)
The Meetings Show – after show party sponsor
ACC Liverpool – Excellence Awards reception sponsor
ABPCO is the UK’s leading organisation for professional conference and event organisers, industry associates and those studying for, or seeking a career in the conference and meetings industry. For more information about ABPCO visit www.abpco.org
The programme is as follows:
7 Days of content | 30+ Speakers | 20+ Sessions
1-8 December – Up to 3 hours of content per day delivered online 9 December – Full day, in-person conference and Excellence Awards at ExCeL, London (9 December conference content will also be streamed online) (The Excellence Awards will be in-person only)
Wednesday 1st – Online
1345-1400
ABPCO Chairs – Michael Smith & Barbara Calderwood
Welcome
1400-1445
Adam Baggs, Soaring Worldwide
Positive thought, Positive interaction and Positive action – how the 3Ps can support your mental health
1600-1645
Martin Boyle & IAPCO Representatives
International Collaboration: working together for the greater good
Thursday 2nd – Online
1115-1145
Gordon Glenister
Influencer Marketing
1200-12.45
Anna Abdelnoor, ISLA
How we can use sustainable events to regenerate the industry
Friday 3rd – Online
1130-1200
Ken Kelling, Sense of Purpose
5 Steps to future proof your career
1215-1245
Clare Hearn, Falmouth University & Teresa Moore, A Greener Festival
Designing the future of sustainable event training
1300-1330
Lauren Fuery, MacMillan Cancer Support
Wellbeing at work
Monday 6th – Online
1400-1425
Sandra Eyre & The ICC Team
How venues have adapted their catering offering post COVID-19 (The ICC)
1430-1455
The Barbican, London & Partners & MCI UK
Collaboration, partnership and legacy (Barbican with London & Partners & MCI)
1500-1525
Aaron McKeen, EICC
Step Change – The Future of CSR at the EICC
1530-1555
Caroline Mackenzie & Marion Brown
Putting Sustainability at the centre of event planning: A COP26 case study
1600-1630
Lyndsey Rafferty, EICC & Julian Smith, memcom
Falling in to the ‘unknown’ world of Associations
Tuesday 7th – Online
1000-1030
Dr Raphaela Stadler, University of Hertfordshire
Effective Knowledge Management in event organisations – how to stop re-inventing the wheel
1045-1115
Martin Linfield, James Hallam
How the insurance world is adapting post pandemic to event organisers evolving risks
1130-1215
The team from Manchester Central
The evolving future of hybrid events
Wednesday 8th – Online
1000-1045
Dr Caroline Jackson
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – a social responsibility practically solved.
1100-1145
Alistair Turner, EIGHT PR & Marketing
Empathetic marketing
1200-1245
Mark Ford, Whitespace XPO Ltd
Brand Identity
Thursday 9th – In-person at ExCeL London & Online
0930-1020
The ABPCO Team, partners and sponsors
Arrival and welcome
1020-1100
Tracey Greaves, Goodwood Estate
Remaining relevant in a fast-changing world
1130-1215
Rob Eveleigh, Brightelm
Conference 2031: How will global industry trends affect association meetings in ten years’ time?
1215-1235
Kathleen Warden, SEC
Overview of COP26 and its legacy
1330-1415
Catherine Newhall-Caiger, Bramcote International
How can venues and conference organisers maximise their partnership
1415-1530
1:1 Networking – Reconnect; Relax; and Meet our sponsors, supporters, industry partners & more
1560-1630
ExCeL, MCI UK, London & Partners and James Latham
Leaving a legacy: the heart of a face to face meeting