ABPCO reveals content for inaugural Festival of Learning

ABPCO (the Association of British Professional Conference Organisers) has announced details of the content line up for the Festival of Learning taking place from 1st-9th December, sponsored by GES.

Register here – https://www.abpco.org/events/abpco-festival-of-learning-1-9-december

The seven-day Festival of Learning will be online for the first six days before moving to a hybrid format for the final day at ExCeL London.  Key themes explored during the festival will be: Future and Innovation, Marketing, CSR and Career Development.

ABPCO Association Director, Heather Lishman commented: “We received an overwhelming number of abstract and applications to speak at the Festival of Learning – demonstrating the importance of content aimed specifically at association event professionals.  This programme offers content for all and is perfectly balanced to deliver what our industry needs to know now to continue recovering, moving forward, growing and developing.”

The Festival of Learning is being supported by:

  • GES – headline sponsor
  • Anna Valley – Excellence Awards sponsor
  • EventsAIR – digital platform provider
  • ExCeL London – live event venue and hospitality
  • Outsourced Events – PCO (delivered by ABPCO member Sue Frye and her team)
  • The Meetings Show – after show party sponsor
  • ACC Liverpool – Excellence Awards reception sponsor
  • JL Live – breaks and refreshments sponsor

ABPCO is the UK’s leading organisation for professional conference and event organisers, industry associates and those studying for, or seeking a career in the conference and meetings industry. For more information about ABPCO visit www.abpco.org

The programme is as follows:

7 Days of content | 30+ Speakers | 20+ Sessions 

 1-8 December – Up to 3 hours of content per day delivered online 
9 December – Full day, in-person conference and Excellence Awards at ExCeL, London
(9 December conference content will also be streamed online)
(The Excellence Awards will be in-person only)


Wednesday 1st – Online
 
1345-1400ABPCO Chairs – Michael Smith & Barbara CalderwoodWelcome
1400-1445Adam Baggs, Soaring WorldwidePositive thought, Positive interaction and Positive action – how the 3Ps can support your mental health
1600-1645Martin Boyle & IAPCO RepresentativesInternational Collaboration: working together for the greater good

Thursday 2nd – Online
 
1115-1145Gordon GlenisterInfluencer Marketing
1200-12.45Anna Abdelnoor, ISLAHow we can use sustainable events to regenerate the industry

Friday 3rd – Online
 
1130-1200Ken Kelling, Sense of Purpose5 Steps to future proof your career
1215-1245Clare Hearn, Falmouth University & Teresa Moore, A Greener FestivalDesigning the future of sustainable event training
1300-1330Lauren Fuery, MacMillan Cancer SupportWellbeing at work

Monday 6th – Online
 
1400-1425Sandra Eyre & The ICC TeamHow venues have adapted their catering offering post COVID-19 (The ICC)
1430-1455The Barbican, London & Partners & MCI UKCollaboration, partnership and legacy (Barbican with London & Partners & MCI)
1500-1525Aaron McKeen, EICCStep Change – The Future of CSR at the EICC
1530-1555Caroline Mackenzie & Marion BrownPutting Sustainability at the centre of event planning: A COP26 case study
1600-1630Lyndsey Rafferty, EICC & Julian Smith, memcomFalling in to the ‘unknown’ world of Associations

Tuesday 7th – Online
 
1000-1030Dr Raphaela Stadler, University of HertfordshireEffective Knowledge Management in event organisations – how to stop re-inventing the wheel
1045-1115Martin Linfield, James HallamHow the insurance world is adapting post pandemic to event organisers evolving risks
1130-1215The team from Manchester CentralThe evolving future of hybrid events

Wednesday 8th – Online
 
1000-1045Dr Caroline JacksonDiversity, Equity and Inclusion – a social responsibility practically solved.
1100-1145Alistair Turner, EIGHT PR & MarketingEmpathetic marketing
1200-1245Mark Ford, Whitespace XPO LtdBrand Identity

Thursday 9th – In-person at ExCeL London & Online
 
0930-1020The ABPCO Team, partners and sponsorsArrival and welcome
1020-1100Tracey Greaves, Goodwood EstateRemaining relevant in a fast-changing world
1130-1215Rob Eveleigh, BrightelmConference 2031: How will global industry trends affect association meetings in ten years’ time?
1215-1235Kathleen Warden, SECOverview of COP26 and its legacy
1330-1415Catherine Newhall-Caiger, Bramcote InternationalHow can venues and conference organisers maximise their partnership
1415-15301:1 Networking – Reconnect; Relax; and Meet our sponsors, supporters, industry partners & more
1560-1630ExCeL, MCI UK, London & Partners and James LathamLeaving a legacy: the heart of a face to face meeting
1630-1700ABPCO Chairs – Michael Smith & Barbara CalderwoodClosing Remarks
1700-2000 – Excellence Awards 2021
2000-late – After-show party at the Aloft Hotel
