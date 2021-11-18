ABPCO reveals content for inaugural Festival of Learning

ABPCO (the Association of British Professional Conference Organisers) has announced details of the content line up for the Festival of Learning taking place from 1st-9th December, sponsored by GES.

The seven-day Festival of Learning will be online for the first six days before moving to a hybrid format for the final day at ExCeL London. Key themes explored during the festival will be: Future and Innovation, Marketing, CSR and Career Development.

ABPCO Association Director, Heather Lishman commented: “We received an overwhelming number of abstract and applications to speak at the Festival of Learning – demonstrating the importance of content aimed specifically at association event professionals. This programme offers content for all and is perfectly balanced to deliver what our industry needs to know now to continue recovering, moving forward, growing and developing.”

Registration is open at https://www.abpco.org/events/abpco-festival-of-learning-1-9-december

The programme is as follows:

7 Days of content | 30+ Speakers | 20+ Sessions



1-8 December – Up to 3 hours of content per day delivered online

9 December – Full day, in-person conference and Excellence Awards at ExCeL, London

(9 December conference content will also be streamed online)

(The Excellence Awards will be in-person only)