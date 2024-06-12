ABPCO celebrates 30% membership growth and welcomes new Chairs at AGM

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has revealed a 30% growth in membership, a testament to the association’s dynamic approach and the value it provides to its members. The significant growth figure was a highlight of the AGM held yesterday, where new leadership was also confirmed.

The AGM saw the election of two new co-chairs who bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives:

Sammy Connell, NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union

Pauline Beattie, Conference Care

These appointments follow the successful tenure of outgoing chairs Emma Duffy from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, and Sarah Byrne from Mosaic Events, whose dedication and leadership have been pivotal in ABPCO’s recent achievements.

Sammy and Pauline’s first action was to thank Emma Duffy and Sarah Byrne on behalf of all the membership; “Their contributions have been instrumental in steering the association towards growth and increased influence within the industry. Their leadership has set a solid foundation for us to build on. We have huge shoes to fill but look forward to the next two years and the delivery of our plans to see ABPCO hit its 2027 goals.”

Looking forward, ABPCO has laid out an ambitious plan to further enhance its value and reach within the professional conference organising community. Key initiatives include:

Membership Growth: Exploring target groups, honing the member value proposition, positioning, language, and messaging to achieve a target of 200 PCOs by 2027.

Increase Segmentation: Working with existing members to target their sectors for new membership.

External Voice: Expanding ABPCO’s reach with other partners, whilst maintaining ABPCO’s position as the go to thought leaders for association events.

Voice of the PCO: Creating more opportunities for ABPCO and its members to be part of industry press and events.

The Place to Go for CPD: Strengthening ABPCO’s position as the premier association for Continuing Professional Development, especially for PCOs.

Academic and Student Engagement: Exploring more opportunities to connect with academics and students through events, guest lectures, and panel opportunities by ABPCO members.

Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s Association Director, concluded the AGM with an optimistic outlook: “Our significant membership growth and the strong leadership team we have in place are clear indicators of a bright future. We are excited to leverage our past successes and explore new opportunities for growth, innovation, and professional development.”