ABPCO appoints Therese Dolan to develop membership

ABPCO (The Association of British Professional Conference Organiser) has appointed association management and development specialist Therese Dolan to support its bold five-year growth targets.

ABPCO has set itself a target of 200 plus PCO members by 2027, which is almost twice its current membership. To support this plan, Therese Dolan has been appointed as Community Development Manager, a part time role that will see her work alongside Association Director, Heather Lishman to achieve the goals laid down by its Executive Committee.

“ABPCO has continued to grow at a steady pace over the last 10 years. However, we see an opportunity and have the desire to accelerate this growth over the next five,” comments ABPCO co-chair, Sarah Byrne. “The Executive Committee, led by myself and my co-chair Emma Duffy has put demanding goals in place for the whole of the association across the next five years. These include financial, membership growth and education targets. To achieve these, we felt it important that the ABPCO team grow and Therese offers the perfect balance of knowledge and professionalism – she was even a chair of ABPCO herself five years ago, meaning she knows ABPCO inside and out.”

Therese Dolan has nearly 20 years of experience as an association professional, including roles such as Senior Event Manager at Diabetes UK and Director of Association Management and Consulting Services at MCI UK. She currently works with a portfolio of associations, charities and not for profit organisations supporting their strategic development, growth and event activity.