A Year Like No Other

Caboose & Co, the pop-up accommodation experts, believe that although the last few months have proved undeniably testing for everyone within the live events sector, the future of our beloved industry will not be in jeopardy for long. Tales of camaraderie, collective resilience and creative versatility have shone through – with the first post-lockdown, socially distanced events being prepped for as we currently put ‘pen to paper’.

We are proud to have provided our luxury accommodation to a wide breadth of world-class live events, sporting occasions and iconic music festivals across the UK and Europe. Our combined expertise, led by managing director Tom Critchley, has helped event organisers and accommodation providers raise the bar and redefine the standard of event accommodation. Having run large events ourselves, we are perfectly equipped to solve the challenges faced by our clients when seeking conveniently located, high-quality accommodation installed in a hands-on, hassle free manner. Our Cabooses have provided accommodation for glampers, event crew and VIPs at the likes of the Moto GP and F1 British GP at Silverstone, the Cheltenham and Hay Festivals, the Royal International Air Tattoo, the Big Feastival, the Ryder Cup in Paris, Love Supreme, Eldorado Festival, Car Fest North and The Long Road Festival. New contracts with Download Festival for VIP Nation and Glastonbury with Winding Lake Farm were also recently added to Cabooses’ seasonal list of deployments.

Our Cabooses offer year-round accommodation to organisers and their guests. ‘The Rocket’ offers two en-suite bunk rooms sleeping up to four people, whilst ‘The Scotsman’ offers a lavish double en-suite bedroom. Guests are provided with plush mattresses, soft linens and towels, heating, a proper flushing toilet, hot water and electricity, a wardrobe, storage area and a large outdoor covered terrace with furniture.

The relationships we build with our clients and quality of service is central to how Caboose operates. We pride ourselves on the perfectly-tailored level of support required to ensure a guests’ stay is one they won’t forget. Whether you require a simple dry hire and install option for event crew through to a full-service pop-up hotel experience complete with concierge ready to greet VIPs, we are here to help. At the heart of the business is a passion to ensure that every guest experiences the best nights’ sleep – from initial product design to the final finishing touches a Caboose is tailored to ensure one wakes up relaxed and refreshed.

Advertisement

2020 has thrown a Coronavirus-shaped curveball to businesses across the country. Caboose& Co has been no different. Thankfully the adaptability of our product has enabled Caboose to survive and provide emergency accommodation to help other sectors in desperate need. Working alongside Visions Group, we were thrilled to be able to play a part in supporting the heroic efforts of healthcare employees by installing a 40-bedroom hotel for NHS staff. This pop-up Village outside Reading Hospital provided a convenient, comfy place for staff to rest after physically and emotionally demanding shifts.

As conversations turn to helping the UK hospitality and tourism sector bounce back whilst the events industry is still in limbo, our focus is now on assisting glamping sites extend their capacity to meet the soaring demand for UK staycations. Caboose’s heated rooms provide land owners and right holders a year-round solution to the somewhat unpredictable UK weather; providing the opportunity to extend the glamping season and realise new profit streams and recoup lost earnings resulting of lockdown restrictions.

Far from feeling frustrated at the hand lockdown has dealt us over the last few months, we have not been sitting on our laurels, far from it! Tinkering away from our make-shift home offices, the team have had our crayons out ahead of announcing some rather exciting new product news. Our lips are sealed for now. However, we are certain these developments will help our clients bounce back, with Caboose raising that bar higher once again.

Inevitably each event professional is questioning what the next twelve months holds in store, but for us we remain positive and optimistic that if we, as an industry, continue to pull together and showcase our insanely talented, progressive and imaginative workforce the live events sector will return stronger than ever.