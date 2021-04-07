A taste of the winter season ahead: A brand-new experience is coming to Battersea Park this autumn

Smart Group, a hospitality, catering and event management business with over 20 years of experience are delighted to announce the launch of the London Ski & Snowboard Festival. Held in Battersea Park at their flagship venue Evolution London between 28th and 31st October, it is set to be an immersive, dynamic and experiential snow sport event like no other.

The Festival which is set to play host to 18,000 snow sports enthusiasts, and 120 exhibitors will transport winter-sports fans to the mountains for four unforgettable days. The event is split into two distinctive sessions: Avant during the daytime, and Après for the evening.

Avant: The UK’s finest snow sport exhibition, featuring the top worldwide resorts, holiday companies, ski wear, skis, snowboards and the latest technology. Brought alive by fashion shows and animated with guests testing skis/boards and boots on real snow in real time. Children can learn to ski whilst adults learn new skills. Spectacular competition ski jump, entertainment, cook off and the latest street food and bars.

Après: High energy Après party, bands, DJ’s, dancers. ‘Mad Max meets Eddie the Eagle’ as the ski jump is turned into an explosive mountain with dare devil performers. Tobogganing by torch light, Alpine bar culture and street food.

The festival will be hosted by Chemmy Alcott, (pictured right), Britain’s greatest ever female skier and a four-time winter Olympian. She will be taking to the stage to discuss key topics such as mothers returning to skiing and how to get kids into the sport. Chemmy will also be joined on the stage by some of the biggest names from snow sports covering inspirational and educational topics.

The festival is also partnering with Snow-Camp, a charity that strive to give young people from inner-city communities across the UK, positive futures through snowsports.

Outdoors the 140ft ski jump will be our main attraction, where electric competitions and daring tricks will be taking place, performed by the best of British talent including the British Olympic team. The GB Olympic team will also be highlighting the incredible work that goes into maintaining athlete’s fitness by performing in a dedicated Parkour area, perfect to inspire the next generation into becoming the future team!

The London Ski & Snowboard Festival is set in the heart of Grade II listed Battersea Park, which guests can fully take advantage of, with horse and carriage rides for those wishing to explore, or for those hoping for an unforgettable view of the park, a hot air balloon experience is on offer.

Chloe Jackson, Managing Director of Smart Group ‘As a group of ski and snowboard enthusiasts, we have worked hard to combine a perfect balance of engaging retail and exhibition space, alongside the high octane après atmosphere, ensuring guests are truly transported to the mountains for the day.’