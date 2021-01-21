A star is born

Introducing TFI Lodestar – a new agency for a new era in B2B experiential

January 2021 sees the merger of two pioneering, award-winning agencies in the field of live events and B2B experiential – TFI and Lodestar. Delayed by nearly a year due to the Covid crisis, the launch of the newly-branded TFI Lodestar marks not just its owners’ optimism about the future but also a genuine sense of excitement about how the lessons of 2020 will make B2B experiential better, smarter, and more effective than ever.

TFI has been setting new standards in event management and travel logistics since the early 1980s, and has become an acknowledged expert and industry leader in the Health & Wellness, Associations, and Professional service sectors. Lodestar, founded in 2005, is an experiential and live events agency specialising in Automotive & Mobility, with an emphasis on innovation and technology.

Together, as TFI Lodestar, they will offer a breadth of expertise and specialisation that they believe will give them the edge in a new landscape of physical, virtual, and hybrid live events and experiences. Operations will be shared across two locations – the company’s event production hub at Silverstone Circuit and a new London HQ in Kennington.

CEO of TFI Lodestar, Phil Watton said: “We’re excited to begin 2021 with such renewed drive and optimism about our industry, and today’s launch of TFI Lodestar makes bold our ambition. We were able to adapt and innovate quickly during 2020 and we are a stronger agency because of it, so it’s the perfect time to go forward with confidence. The simple and clear amalgamation of both company names reflects the enhanced value we are able to offer our clients whilst reassuring them of a continued excellent service Our new tagline and promise – ALL SIGNAL, NO NOISE – reflects the pragmatism and effectiveness clients can expect when engaging our services”.

Creative Director of TFI Lodestar, Jason Worsley said: “We have always felt that our creativity and commitment to production excellence has given us an advantage that clients have recognized and appreciated. Now, thanks in part to the challenges of 2020, we have enhanced our capabilities in virtual and hybrid events solutions and can offer clients increasingly powerful and flexible business communications. To be able to do all that under the new integrated TFI Lodestar brand is hugely exciting”.

CFO of TFI Lodestar, Kumar Kumarakuru said: “While 2020 was a challenging year for our industry, we were able to revise our expectations early, adapt quickly, and bring new services to market – and that has given us great optimism about the shape of our business and our ability to deliver smarter, more targeted, more effective B2B events and experiences under the fully-merged and integrated TFI Lodestar brand.”