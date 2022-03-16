A platform that can do anything, for people who do everything

Event professionals, you do a lot – from managing the big picture to the small details and everything in between. You turn concepts into dazzling experiences. You make magic out of meetings and create events that your audiences love. Most importantly – you bring people closer together.

You deserve a place where your event is the main event. A stage where none of your ideas are too big and no detail that you care about is too small. An event platform that helps you deliver event excellence every time.

Hubilo is custom-built for event professionals who spend their days (and nights) in an industry that’s as demanding as it is dynamic. We understand that successful events, like the people who run them, contain multitudes. That relationships and ROI both matter. That the work is managing breakout rooms and the bottom line; keynotes and KPIs.

We heard the needs of an industry disrupted; the needs of people seeking tools, support, and a way forward through any pivot. We heard you and we built Hubilo keeping your needs in mind.

So now you can easily captivate audiences with engaging experiences, make your events an extension of your brand, and do more with a personal client experience team.

Industry’s largest suite of engagement and gamification features that enable you to deliver better attendee experiences, create the thrill of a buzzing in-person room, build connection, and foster community.

that enable you to deliver better attendee experiences, create the thrill of a buzzing in-person room, build connection, and foster community. Custom and scalable branding capabilities that help you extend your brand into every event you host so you can continue nurturing it.

that help you extend your brand into every event you host so you can continue nurturing it. Your personal client experience team by your side – live in the green room – to ensure success pre-, during, and post hybrid or virtual events.

– to ensure success pre-, during, and post hybrid or virtual events. Tech integrations that help you customize your event experience, increase engagement, and enhance your event data.

that help you customize your event experience, increase engagement, and enhance your event data. Analytics and data-driven insights that help you plan, monitor, and measure all aspects of your event performance.





Don’t take our word for it. Experience it yourself.

Join Mastering Immersive Experiences (MIX) 2022 to see Hubilo in action while you connect with innovative people and content that will empower you to execute the events of tomorrow.

MIX 2022 is a truly global and hybrid event that will be hosted in five cities over the world across two days – March 30 and 31, 2022. It connects the world’s event organizers to share, learn, and grow.



What to expect at MIX 2022:

New engagement strategies that push boundaries

The art of the possible with hybrid events

Networking with the best minds in the industry

Insights on how leading companies see the future and how they plan to get there

We’ve done events. Now, let’s experience events … together! Register for free for MIX 2022 today.

