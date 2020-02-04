A hat-trick for Neptunus as the company is named Best Temporary Structure Supplier at Festival Supplier Awards 2020

Neptunus has been named Best Temporary Structure Supplier at the Festival Supplier Awards 2020 – the third time in four years that Neptunus has won the prestigious award after taking the title in 2017 and 2019.

Managing Director Ben Keast who received the award on behalf of Neptunus said afterwards: “It’s a marvellous achievement to win this award three times in four years, and is a superb testimonial to everyone involved at Neptunus who constantly strives to deliver really cutting-edge and cost-effective temporary space solutions for all of our clients.”

Neptunus picked up its latest award in recognition of its role at Frieze London and Frieze Masters, the art fairs staged in London’s Regent’s Park each year. Contemporary art fair Frieze London sees 160 international galleries showcasing works by 1,000 international artists while Frieze Masters attracts 130 leading modern and historic world-wide galleries. Neptunus has been temporary structure supplier of choice for the events since 2012.

Announcing Neptunus as winners of the Best Temporary Structure category, the audience was told: “The recipient of this award is an industry leader in the temporary structure field – who go above and beyond to deliver complex briefs.”

Ben Keast is pictured holding the award with Neptunus Project Managers Richard Treml (far right), and Robert Bligdon. The evening was hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter Huw Stephens. Neptunus’ award was presented by Nick Drew, the Managing Director of CoverMarque, pictured second from the left.