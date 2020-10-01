A Greener Festival comes of age and secures professional body recognition

AGF are delighted to announce that they have been officially recognised by HESA the UK Universities Statistical Data Association as a professional body entitled to accredit UK University courses which focus on sustainability in the event and festival industry.

A Greener Festival is recognised around the world by the events industry as well as academia for its work in helping events, festivals and venues to reduce their environmental impact. Accreditation by A Greener Festival means that the degree course provides students with the level and depth of theory and knowledge of current practice required by environmental practitioners in the event industry both in the UK and internationally.

The first courses to achieve A Greener Festival’s accreditation are Falmouth University’s BA (Hons) Sustainable Festival Management, BA(Hons) Sustainable Tourism Management and BA(Hons) Creative Events Management.

Teresa Moore, AGF Director and lead on education and research said “since its inception in 2006, A Greener Festival has had education at the core of its mission to help events and festivals understand and reduce their environmental impact. Over the years A Greener Festival has worked closely with a number of Universities to help create and deliver course content and at the same time has developed its own, acclaimed environmental assessor training courses for industry professionals.”

Advertisement

Moore went on “Having come from the Higher Education sector, I understand how invaluable it is to students to know that their degree course is recognised by industry bodies working in their chosen field”.

Adrian Bossey, Acting Director of the School of Entrepreneurship at Falmouth University said “we are really excited that our innovative degrees are the first in the world to be accredited by A Greener Festival and look forward to further developing this pioneering partnership”.