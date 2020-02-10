A.C.T. National wins another 3-year deal with Limelight Sports

A.C.T. National Ltd is delighted to have yet again secured a further three-year agreement to work hand in hand with Limelight Sports across its range of prestigious sporting events.

Eleanor Western from A.C.T. (pictured) commented: “For the last three years, as one team, we have worked very hard to raise the safety profile and awareness at all of Limelight Sports events across the UK.

“There have been numerous challenges, mostly in terms of extreme weather planning and there has been great deal of learning by all.

“Limelight Sports have fully embraced the safety ethos, from the top down, and are now moving forward to raise that bar again. Part of this process is the accredited training programme we are also delivering in order to enhance the Limelight Sports staff knowledge and competence in safety.”

Hannah Clark, event director at Limelight Sports, said: “We are greatly looking forward to continuing our industry-leading work with the A.C.T. team, across all of our campaigns.

“We value their extensive expertise, knowledge and the collaborative approach that they bring to our work. I have enormous faith in the work that A.C.T. do with us, and I am looking forward to implementing further innovative and best in class work together over the next three years.”

A.C.T. National Ltd currently serves around 30 Limelight events, including London Triathlon, Global Energy Race and Open Water Swimathon. These include safety plans, risk assessments, adverse weather plans, contractor liaisons and crisis plans.