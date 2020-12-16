DRIVE LAP LAND – TBA creates biggest public event in UK since COVID with groundbreaking Christmas concept brought to life by Silverstone Circuit in partnership with VHE Worldwide

With only four weeks from sign-off to delivery, this brand-new mega scale, COVID safe Christmas spectacular light show was launched this week at Silverstone, home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The concept was dreamt up by experience makers TBA in mid-October, with the idea of utilising kit which due to COVID-19 was left sitting on the shelves. Silverstone went to market within a couple of weeks and after huge uptake in interest, pressed the green light on the project.

TBA Group’s entertainment and public show division VHE Worldwide, set about creating a lighting and laser spectacular. Quite remarkably, the on-site crew and technicians used 1120 lighting fixtures, 60 miles cables and 48 lasers all brought in on 12 trucks in order to turn this extraordinary idea into reality. The TBA and VHE team even displayed chasing lights on the hangar straight section of the track to show the speed of an F1 car whizzing past you at 240 mph. A must-see for any F1 fan with a love for Christmas. Chris Vaughan, Director of VHE said: ‘There is as much kit here as two stadium size world music tours, it needed to be big and impressive…’.

There is no doubt, LAP LAND will be the hottest ticket around, offering an unrivalled, unique, experience that will create the most memorable, magical festive moments. LAP LAND runs through until 3 January and will only be closed on Christmas Day.

In the comfort and safety of their own cars, visitors drive on the iconic Silverstone Formula 1 track under darkness and be treated to a spectacular laser and light show around the circuit at this theatrical Christmas attraction. A dedicated LAP LAND Radio Station adds to the festivities, providing a musical backdrop with seasonal singalong favourites to bring the Christmas spirit right into the hearts of the cars.

After taking the chequered flag on track, LAP LAND visitors can continue to enjoy the festive-al with a classic favourite at the LAP LAND drive-in cinema, flying off to join The Snowman for an unforgettable adventure.

Set to wow audiences and create a new family Christmas tradition alongside pantos, grottos and carol concerts, LAP LAND will be a leisurely tour of the Silverstone track with a 30 to 40 minute experience that will give visitors plenty of time to wonder at the dazzling illuminations.