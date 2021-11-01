8 benefits of implementing contactless ordering in your ticket-purchase process

By integrating a contactless ordering feature, your ticket-purchasing process can generate long-term value for your patrons.

Contactless ordering is a powerful feature that brings a lot to the table for vendors and customers alike. The concept is quite simple: less physical contact helps people stay safe. When social distancing was introduced to deal with the current pandemic, contactless ordering and payments became one of the most effective ways for people to protect their health while visiting different kinds of events.

Statistics show that 58% of the audience at sports events are prepared to spend more on food and beverages if they don’t have to stand in line.[1] As concessions present a considerable revenue stream, contactless ordering is a promising solution for everyone. Not only is it a safer way of ordering, compared to standing in line, but it also allows attendees to get everything they want without having to leave their seats.

Get The Wheels Turning with Contactless Ordering

With the growing demand for digital technologies and frictionless experiences in the entertainment field – contactless ordering is likely to become a norm in the near future, and ticketing platforms that want to stay at the forefront of the industry will be the ones offering tech solutions that cater to digital-native consumer’s needs.

Before the pandemic, fans showed a growing interest in using self-ordering kiosks and mobile apps to speed up the food ordering process. Furthermore, they appear to have a great deal of interest in loyalty programs as 63% see the benefit in gathering points to get more benefit from their game days[2].

“Pre COVID we already knew that, according to research, 58% of the people were telling us that they would spend more on food and beverage if they didn’t have to wait in line,” said Emmy Gengler, CEO of Softjourn, at a recently held Event Tech Live 2021 conference.

Contactless ordering streamlines beverage and food ordering, as vendors can use collected data to plan events and adjust their offers when necessary.

How Contactless Technology Affects Ticket Sales

Contactless technology is slowly pushing venues into the digital age. During the pandemic, it became clear that the entire industry is moving towards contactless services, and patrons are adopting the change fairly quickly: 55% of visitors to events already expect to use contactless ordering in venues post COVID-19.[3]

Integrating contactless ordering makes sense for pretty well any ticketing platform. By using API integrations, contactless ordering can become an integral part of ticket purchasing.

When attendees choose their food and beverage, and the time of delivery, they can complete their order while purchasing their ticket and add more items afterward. Once their order is placed, the digital order provider transmits the details to the vendor’s POS system. This enables vendors to organize the food preparation process and keep track of inventory.

Platforms can save patron phone numbers and send notifications to ensure smooth delivery. Typically, patrons will use the ticketing access control app to get notifications, support details or contact with the vendor should their order be misplaced.

Connecting all the parties involved in contactless ordering may seem complicated, but it offers users a seamless purchasing experience.

Types of Live Event Ordering

Mobile Ordering

White Label native app

Web app

Integrate with existing app In-seat Ordering

Scan QR tap NFC

Order and pay

In-seat delivery pick up Self-serve Kiosks

Order and pay kiosk

Self-checkout kiosk

Mobile self-checkout kiosk

8 Reasons to Add Contactless Ordering to Your Platform

1. Increased event safety

Organizing a safe event has become one of the biggest challenges in the industry in the last few years. Using fan engagement apps to ensure every guest can purchase tickets, and order food and beverages allows vendors to harness the full potential of every event.

2. Improved order accuracy

One of the safest ways to reduce human error in the venue F&B distribution process is contactless ordering. When the ordering process becomes digitized, the chances of an error are minimal. Every patron will get their food at the time they choose without long queues and unnecessary contact with others.

3. Visitor engagement

Venues have an additional opportunity to engage visitors by sending welcome notifications and general information about the event. Patrons can use the fan engagement app to place their orders as many times as they want, and get their food and beverages delivered to their seats. They can also enroll in loyalty programs to receive exclusive discounts and other offers.

4. Higher order value

Regardless of what their favorite food and beverages might be, patrons often want to try something new. That’s why it’s in everyone’s interest to provide a seamless contactless ordering experience by allowing attendees to easily add something new to their order.

When visitors feel welcome and see how easy it is to communicate with vendors, they are more likely to increase their order or add extra purchases, which adds value for vendors.

5. Access to Data

Event organizers, ticketing platforms, and venues collect data before, during and after events to significantly improve forecasting opportunities. This data can help plan food inventory for future events to ensure more variety and frictionless food distribution.

6. Contact with patrons

Ticketing platforms and event organizers can have a direct connection with patrons through mobile apps. If there’s any problem with the order, attendees can use contact centers to get immediate support. Using notifications, they can track their orders, know when the order is ready for delivery, and resolve any kinks in the process.

7. Increase in Food and Beverage Sales

One of the most attractive reasons for contactless ordering is its impact on sales. According to Forrester research, product recommendations such as upselling are responsible for 10-30% of e-commerce sales. However, this number depends strongly on the upsell and cross-sell product value as well as marketing promotions.

By allowing patrons to order food and beverages with just a few swipes, the average order value will noticeably increase in value.

8. Works For Various Types of Events and Venues

With safety a primary concern for event organizers, event staff, and spectators, contactless ordering is becoming a must-have service for a number of industries. Venues are expected to ensure minimal physical distancing and meet increasing demand.

The Value for Different Players

By upselling food and beverages, ticketing platforms are gaining an opportunity to connect with their patrons via access control apps and generate additional revenue. When it comes to venues, their main focus will be on the safety of both spectators and staff. In addition, they will be able to offer a more personalized approach to patrons by giving them a VIP experience.

F&B providers will be able to establish better workflows and ensure the safety of their staff. Once they can forecast sales with more precision, their offers can expand so that patrons enjoy a variety of food options while watching a game.

Lastly, spectators can benefit from using contactless ordering. It will make their attendance much safer, as they won’t have to wait in lines or be in direct contact with many strangers. And, of course, ordering food will be a seamless experience.

The New Normal

On-demand commerce was on the rise even before the pandemic struck. With tech-savvy customers preferring to order via mobile apps to in-person,[4] more venues decided to encourage the trend by offering contactless ordering.

If you want your events to be inclusive and safe, allowing your attendees to order food using a mobile app will give you real peace of mind. With a functioning ordering system, you can employ more food vendors to offer more variety, allowing spectators to have enjoyable experiences that will make them come back again in the future.

About Softjourn, Inc.

Softjourn, Inc. is a global technology services provider focused on working with ticketing services. After almost 20 years, we have a unique understanding about the kind of ticketing solutions that clients want. With us, they don’t waste time explaining a box office app, why offline mode is important, or how patrons work. Because of our experience, we can get up to speed quicker and our client’s new ticketing service functionality gets to market faster.

About the author:

Emmy B. Gengler

CEO at Softjourn, Inc.

Emmy B. Gengler is the Chief Executive Officer of Softjourn, Inc. She holds an MBA in International Business from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey and a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin. In 2001, she founded Softjourn, a global technology services provider, to develop solutions for the Media & Entertainment industries. Since that time, the company has completed hundreds of projects for some of the biggest ticketing service providers and media companies in North America and Europe.

