£7.5 million redevelopment of Stationers’ Hall to start in November

The Stationers’ Company are excited to announce a £7.5 million project for Stationers’ Hall, which has been in the planning for five years and has the approval of Historic England.

Work will begin on Stationers’ Hall in Ave Maria Lane, a Grade 1 listed building adjacent to St Paul’s Cathedral, in November of this year. The Hall will reopen in early 2022.

It will bring modern-day facilities and better public access to our beautiful Stationers’ Hall. In order to continue to be competitive in the market, the Hall needs these major works to take place as soon as possible and they will start in November 2020. They will provide a second entrance and a lift to allow access for all to the historic Livery Hall and to the other rooms, all of which will also have air-cooling.

This ambitious project has been called ‘Vision 350’ because 2023 marks the 350th anniversary of the rebuilding of Stationers’ Hall after the Great Fire of London.

Stationers’ Hall is a prestigious venue, which has hosted many dinners, conferences, weddings and other events for our clients as well as many high-profile occasions including those attended by the Queen, other members of the Royal Family, the Lord Mayor of London and Sir David Attenborough.

We look forward to welcoming returning clients and new ones to our redeveloped, flexible, comfortable, accessible, and still oh so special, spaces, when the Hall reopens in early 2022.