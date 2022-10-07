6Connex technology ensures an impactful event experience

6Connex is transforming the events industry with a sophisticated event technology platform that makes it easy to host successful events at scale and in any format. From pre-event registration and promotion to post-event reporting and analytics, our technology enables event planners to easily create a custom blend of in-person, hybrid, virtual events and webinars that deliver a unique experience to event attendees worldwide.

From day-to-day meetings to 40,000-person trade shows, the 6Connex all-in-one event management ecosystem is a powerful engine, giving teams a SINGLE place to design event venues and touchpoints, align all event stakeholders and participants, centralize event communications, and synchronize event data and reporting. 6Connex technology streamlines end-to-end event planning workflows and organizes event data, event planners have time to focus on what matters most: creating unique events that drive engagement and success to meet business goals.

With a powerful menu of fully integrated in-person event apps, a promotional portal, registration and ticketing features, management tools, reporting, and a live event environment, 6Connex technology ensures each event provides an impactful experience at every attendee touchpoint.

6Connex submitted case studies in four categories and was shortlisted in all. The variety of use cases reflects the diversity of 6Connex’s solutions.

Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production (1,000+ attendees)



Best Use of Technology at a Sporting Event



Best Virtual Event Platform (1,000 – 5,000 attendees)



Best Event Management Platform

FEATURE