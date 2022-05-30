6Connex – Sustainable Suppliers 2022

6Connex is transforming the events industry with a sophisticated, all-in-one event platform that makes it easy to manage and host successful events at scale and in any format – in-person, virtual or hybrid. From in-person event apps, to pre-event registration and promotion tools, to event reporting and analytics, our technology enables marketers and event planners everywhere to easily create a custom blend of in-person and virtual events that deliver a unique experience to event attendees across the globe.

Sustainability is in our roots

Our mission is to provide leaders with a myriad possibilities for creating outstanding event experiences while caring for the environment and preserving our planet and nature. We are committed to identifying opportunities to lead sustainability efforts through foundational and innovative programs. As a company, not only are we working fully remotely, lowering the carbon emissions and waste associated with daily commutes and office maintenance, but our virtual venue platform also allows organizations across the globe to lower their own carbon footprint. Today, we offer a complete ecosystem of tools for every type of event, leveraging technology to provide impeccable experiences for the organizer and attendee as well as lessen the environmental impact of meetings and events worldwide. Sustainability is in our DNA.

Journey from virtual to in-person and hybrid

In the spring of 2021, to identify and measure the positive impact of our efforts to create sustainable solutions, we partnered with WSP, a world leading engineering and professional services consulting firm, to assess the greenhouse gas (GHG) impact of hosting virtual events on the 6Connex platform. Our solutions proved to greatly influence the environment, in the equivalent of saved trees and gas emissions.

Although the pandemic is transitioning into an endemic stage and in-person events are resurfacing on calendars, sustainability is no less a priority in our mission. With our virtual venue platform and three mobile applications, we empower event organizers to host hybrid events, which give attendees the choice of how they want to attend and increase audience reach without increasing travel, printing, waste, and more. 6Connex customers attest that hybrid events are truly an opportunity to merge the best of both worlds.

We are also proud to announce that 6Connex is an official Sustainability Partner of the LA Rams.

Events from A to Z

The 6Connex all-in-one event platform features a broad menu of functionalities designed to support in-person, hybrid or virtual events, allowing you to deliver events that not only enhance the physical experience, but extend beyond it. From promotion to analytics, you can simplify event management – regardless of event format – by using a single tool to promote, register, run and measure events. Drive attendee engagement, capture event attendee data and uncover insights to target post-event activities and inform long-term event strategy. One event platform. Multiple event moments.

