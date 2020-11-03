6,000 event and hospitality professionals already registered for Cvent CONNECT Europe Virtual on 10-11 November

Line-up of prominent industry speakers to share best practices and valuable insights into how businesses can evolve and accelerate their MICE recovery in 2021

More than 6,000 MICE, hospitality, and marketing professionals from across the UK and Europe have already registered for Cvent’s annual industry conference, Cvent CONNECT Europe , which will take place on 10-11 November 2020 as a virtual event powered by Cvent’s Virtual Attendee Hub. After a record-breaking virtual North America event in August, Cvent has also seen record-setting registration numbers for the free 2-day European virtual experience.

The company recently unveiled its full event speaker line-up, which delivers a broad mix of prestigious industry leaders from across the MICE space including:

An interview with IHG CEO Keith Barr in the session: Leading in Challenging Times.Keith will share his thoughtson the state of the hospitality industry, the challenges facing MICE and transient business, and how he’s leading IHG toward recovery.

in the session: Leading in Challenging Times.Keith will share his thoughtson the state of the hospitality industry, the challenges facing MICE and transient business, and how he’s leading IHG toward recovery. Hugh Brasher, Event Director, London Marathon Events and James Rees, Executive Director, Conferences & Events, ExCel London / President, ICCA will talk about adapting and evolving in the current climate. In the session: The 2020 Challenge – The 2021 Opportunitythey will discuss the common challenges faced by venues and event organisers and how collaboration between industry and tech partners can fuel recovery and help plan for safer meetings and events in 2021.

and will talk about adapting and evolving in the current climate. In the session: The 2020 Challenge – The 2021 Opportunitythey will discuss the common challenges faced by venues and event organisers and how collaboration between industry and tech partners can fuel recovery and help plan for safer meetings and events in 2021. Chris Skeith, CEO, AEO, Cecilia Lavin, President, ILEA UK and Julian Agostini, Founder and MD, Mash Media will share their views on a panel discussion entitled, The Event Industry Stands Together in 2020 – Are Policymakers Responding?

will share their views on a panel discussion entitled, The Event Industry Stands Together in 2020 – Are Policymakers Responding? Gloria Guevara Manzo, CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council, Maud Bailly, CEO Southern Europe, Accor and Sebastien Tondeur, CEO, MCI Suisse SA will share their views on a panel discussion entitled Travel 2021: The CEO Outlook.

will share their views on a panel discussion entitled Travel 2021: The CEO Outlook. An interview with Radisson CEO Federico J. González who will discuss the challenges facing the hospitality industry throughout Europe, the future of meetings and events, and what it takes to lead in a crisis.

who will discuss the challenges facing the hospitality industry throughout Europe, the future of meetings and events, and what it takes to lead in a crisis. A Women in Leadership panel with Lorraine Copes, Founder, BAME in Hospitality, Stephanie Dubois, Senior Event Director, SAP, Ciara Feely, Sales Strategist & Author of Steps to WIN. With the global meetings and events industry predominantly made up of women, this session will reflect on the progress made so far and explore what comes next for women in leadership.

Other highlights of the conference include:

Expert-led educational content: Each breakout and general session will offer exclusive insights delivered by experienced industry thought-leaders and Cvent experts – giving attendees the most up-to-date information they need to fuel their future success.

Each breakout and general session will offer exclusive insights delivered by experienced industry thought-leaders and Cvent experts – giving attendees the most up-to-date information they need to fuel their future success. 1:1 appointments for more personalised conversations and deeper connections : Attendees can make the most of their time at Cvent CONNECT Europe by making 1:1 appointments with leading industry partners and Cvent experts during the conference. Delegates can begin scheduling these sessions approximately one week prior to the event date.

: Attendees can make the most of their time at Cvent CONNECT Europe by making 1:1 appointments with leading industry partners and Cvent experts during the conference. Delegates can begin scheduling these sessions approximately one week prior to the event date. Virtual product and exhibitor booths: Cvent’s all-new virtual trade show booths give attendees the opportunity to virtually “visit” booths to learn more about Cvent’s current and future products and engage with event exhibitors or sponsors in a live, face-to-face setting.

Jamie Vaughan, Vice President at Cvent said: “Very few businesses in the events and hospitality industry have been left unscathed by the challenges of 2020. With that in mind, we wanted to bring speakers who would not only resonate with our delegates, but who could truly empathise with what they are going through. By the end of the conference, we hope all attendees will feel empowered by the valuable insights our speakers have to offer, and feel well-prepared to take the necessary steps to help them not only survive but thrive for years to come.”

To register or to learn more, please visit the Cvent CONNECT Europe Virtual website