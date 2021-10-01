52eight3 sponsors trophy at Event Technology Awards 2021

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2021 is pleased to announce PR company 52eight3 as Best Use of Technology for a Marketing Event sponsor.

With a number of clients involved in the design and delivery of event technology, events industry communications agency 52eight3 is a good fit with both sides of the award it’s supporting

Already an ETA attendee, Katie Morhen founded 52eight3 five years ago and the awards have become a big night in the agency’s calendar.

“The event tech sector has welcomed so many new players in the last 24 months and for event professionals, it can be hard to understand which platform or service is right for their event portfolio,” Morhen says.

“Award ceremonies like this help organisers recognise the stand-out players in the market.

“I have watched the ETA go from strength-to-strength,” Morhen adds. “This year, we’re pleased to see so many of our clients, partners and friends who have made the shortlist recognised for their hard work and talent in delivering across the virtual and live event environments.”

The Event Technology Awards 2021 presentation will take place at Event Tech Live, The Old Truman Brewery, London on Wednesday 3rd November.

