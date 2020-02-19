52eight3 asks “Is your event PR-worthy?” at International Confex 2020

As first-time exhibitors, 52eight3 is seizing the opportunity to challenge event organisers at this year’s International Confex with a thought-provoking educational seminar – Back to Basics: Is your event PR-worthy? – taking place in the Sales & Marcomms Theatre at 3:40pm on Wednesday 26th February.

In this session, founder Katie Morhen will be taking a fresh look at PR and asking events professionals to rethink their event campaigns. Topics covered include how to build your event story; the difference between your marketing message and your PR hook; and how to leverage existing data to build your story.

This practical session will also give attendees vital tips and takeaways on how to get greater coverage, build engagement and ultimately achieve greater exposure for their events and brand.

52eight3 is a highly skilled marketing and PR agency focused on getting technology and suppliers seen, known and loved by event organisers. Their clients range from global event management companies to AV suppliers and specialist software businesses to inflatable structure suppliers.

The company also provide specialist PR services to event organisers who are looking to increase their brand exposure and build on their event story.

In addition to exhibiting and speaking, 52eight3 will also be hosting the first UK edition of Women In Event Tech Meet Up 2020 on Tuesday 25th February in partnership with the Event Technology Awards. Drinks and networking will start from 3pm on their stand ETL5 and the invitation is open to all.

Katie explained: “At 52eight3 we believe that the future of the events industry starts with empowered individuals who can bring events to life. We can’t wait to share our experience at Confex and are very much looking forward to closing the Sales & Marcomms seminar programme for 2020 with a bang!”

This post is sponsored by 52eight3