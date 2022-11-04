30 Euston Square appoints Caterina Jane Alves as Head of Sales, Events & Marketing

Award-winning conference and events venue, 30 Euston Square, announces the appointment of Caterina Jane Alves as its new Head of Sales, Events & Marketing. With 24 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Caterina Jane brings a wealth of knowledge to the Grade II listed building and joins in time to lead and support the team through the busy Christmas period.

Caterina Jane has previously held the position of Head of Venues at the Royal Institute of British Architects for over four years, having been promoted from her role as Venue Manager which she held for over two years prior.

Originating from South Africa, Caterina Jane moved to the UK in 2001 and quickly rose through the ranks from Reception Manager in 2002 at Lythe Hill Hotel & Spa, moving on to a variety of front of house and conference roles with hotel groups such as Principal Hayley Hotels and De Vere until she arrived at RIBA in 2016.

Caterina Jane, Head of Sales, Events & Marketing comments: “I am thrilled to join the great team at the award-winning 30 Euston Square. As our industry emerges from the pandemic with new ways of working, including hybrid events, an affordable solution for clients offering seamless interactions between remote and in-person attendees. I can’t wait to see what the future entails for our industry.”

Luiz Mazzari, General Manager comments: “We are delighted to welcome Caterina Jane to our 30 Euston Square family. Her expertise will help grow our conference and events business and I am confident she will bring a fresh new take to our special events venue.”

30 Euston Square is a seven-floor conference, meeting and events venue in the heart of central London. Home to the Royal College of General Practitioners and operated by British caterer Searcys, the venue offers a wide choice of versatile event spaces, bedrooms, auditorium and rooftop terrace, which can cater for a wide range of corporate and social events.