2Heads Present VX at Event Tech Live

Creating Meaningful Experiences, virtually anywhere

2Heads, the UK’s leading independent experiential agency presents EventHive, an intuitive, digital suite of tools designed by event professionals for event professionals. In constant development since 2010, brands such as BBC, Bombardier, Airbus and Scientific Games use EventHive to connect their brand communication campaigns to their clients.

EVENTHIVE VX

EventHive has been developed to resolve event specific challenges with specific software

Advertisement

innovations, making EventHive one of the most nimble, efficient, yet bespoke event products on the market. Whether to support live, physical or hybrid experiences, EventHive has the solution and none is more relevant right now than EventHive VX.

The Virtual Experience tool for creating and hosting events that are as meaningful online as they are live.

CONNECT: Build emotional connections with your consumers.

EventHive VX is a Virtual Experience tool built from the feedback of twenty blue-chip brands for creating and hosting events that are as meaningful online as they are live. From online meetings and chat to scheduling and live streaming.

ENGAGE: Curate immersive events with unique VX functionality.

EventHive VX is fully loaded with proprietary engagement features designed to ensure audiences stay connected throughout events. Utilise VX’s bespoke event timeline, visual networking, live hosting and Sync integrations to create a virtual event that lives long in the memory.

INSPIRE: Allow content and storytelling to take centre stage.

An all in one platform for building a compelling event online, VX provides immersive storytelling through branded spaces, gamified 3D worlds and content libraries.

By utilising 2Heads award-winning collective of creatives and digital specialists to power their EventHive VX platform, brands such as Disney and Vodafone are now delivering immersive experiences that merge the possibilities of live and online.

Want to know more? Visit us at Stand 7 and contact us on hello@2heads.com to arrange a meeting.

Advertising Feature