2Heads Global Design celebrate Best Immersive Tech Award win

Winning the Best Immersive Tech Award at their debut Event Tech Live attendance, marked a significant turning point for brand experience agency 2Heads Global Design.

Not only did it secure the UK independent agency’s position in the event tech market after securing four nominations in their first year of entry to the internationally recognised Event Tech Awards, it also raised their thriving digital arm to new prominence.

Digital innovation is nothing new to 2Heads, they launched their first virtual streaming event in 2000, and have long had a digital solution in the market in the form of the EventHive toolkit, designed with brands such as Disney and Airbus for event professionals.

However their latest development, EventHive VX, is special in the way it seeks to go beyond the average virtual platform by not only providing a brand with a unique online identity but by taking the narrative skills of a live event and transmuting them into engagement features that are truly immersive.

James Simpkins, Experiential MD explains why VX is proving to be so different:

‘We had the benefit of time. EventHive has existed for ten years so we already had the underpinning for a virtual experience platform. What we then worked on were the features to make it great. Content, scheduling systems, learning and engagement, game engine 3D, augmented reality for hybrid… you name it, we worked through the challenges with a group of twenty brands, pulling together the research and turning it into a robust and exciting solution

VX is now powering virtual events for Vodafone and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. If you would like a demo contact info@2heads.com