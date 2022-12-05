2Heads and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development celebrate an award-winning partnership at the Event Tech Awards 2022

Winning Best Hybrid Event at this year’s Event Tech Awards 2022 marked a significant milestone in WBCSD’s journey with both their agency partner 2Heads and in the way their events communicate their vision.

As a premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world’s leading sustainable businesses, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) work collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.

They do this by engaging executives and sustainability leaders from business and elsewhere to share practical insights on the obstacles and opportunities currently being faced. One of the key annual forums where this is achieved is their Liaison Delegate Meeting in Montreux; a three day conference where the organisation delivered its agenda and enabled its members to collaborate on solutions.

Hosting their first ever hybrid conference, WBCSD worked with 2Heads to deliver the LD meeting both live and virtually, attracting senior decision makers from many of the world’s leading businesses to tackle the planet’s ever pressing sustainability challenges.

Leading the way with a conference for the modern age, WBCSD and 2Heads focused on an intensive schedule of plenary sessions and breakout roundtables that were built into a ‘twinned’ event on 2Heads proprietary software EventHive VX for all of WBCSD’s international delegates unable to travel.

Guests from over forty countries were able to join WBCSD and their expert speakers at the event regardless of time-zone and scheduling differences. The WBCSD vision was creatively delivered to delegates inspiring conversations, debate and discussion.

With more than 500 attendees and 30,000 engagements hosted over 15 sessions online with 20,000 unique views of content and sessions, WBCSD and 2Heads successfully impressed the Event Tech Award judges, and were recognized as this year’s Best Hybrid Event at the Event Tech Awards 2022. Proving that the creative marriage of technology and events can create sustainable results that benefit business and people.

2Heads were also honoured with wins for Best Virtual Event Platform (One to five thousand attendees) and Best Immersive Experience for 2022.