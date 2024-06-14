23rd VOK DAMS TrendLab: AI in Events

The 23rd VOK DAMS TrendLab once again presented the latest trends for successful marketing strategies. Known for its inspiring impulses from the event industry, this year’s focus was on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in events, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the VOK DAMS office in Stuttgart, Germany.

The VOK DAMS TrendLab attracted clients, partners, and industry enthusiasts, offering the opportunity to explore the potential of AI in advancing events and live marketing. Particularly, the success criteria for events, summarized under the acronym “SHINE” (Sustainable, Hybrid, Individual, Networkable, Extraordinary), were discussed, showcasing how AI can elevate these to new dimensions.

In captivating presentations by Christopher Werth, the Chief Creative Officer, and Paul Gonzalez, the Executive Creative Director of the AI/Design Team at VOK DAMS, guests gained fascinating insights into the diverse applications of Artificial Intelligence. The focus was on enhancing efficiency in project management, optimizing the creativity process, and improving visualization, analysis, and the overall event experience.

Interactive experience stations allowed participants to witness the versatility of AI firsthand. Guests had the opportunity to engage actively in the creative process, such as creating their own multilingual video messages and experiencing how their voice sounds in different languages. They also tried out the VOK DAMS AI Hotline to explore the functionalities and possibilities of AI-based services.

This year’s VOK DAMS TrendLab impressively demonstrated how Artificial Intelligence is transforming the event industry. It provided participants not only with a glimpse into the future of events but also with concrete insights into the possibilities that come with the increasing integration of AI in the event sector.