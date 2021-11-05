20th Floor Sky Bar at The Collective, Canary Wharf set to be highlight venue for the future

Enhanced Hospitality, which provides bespoke operations solutions in the hospitality sector, has recently relaunched London’s hottest Sky Bar at Mthr, the restaurant and lounge concept at The Collective Canary Wharf, the world’s largest co-living space.

Mthr’s unique location and stunning vistas of Canary Wharf and Greenwich aims to attract members of the public and residents serving those who live locally, alongside tens of thousands of workers in Canary Wharf and event organisers from across the UK.

The 4,500 sq ft Mthr space is perfect for product launches, drinks receptions and more.

There are many captivating activations that Enhanced Hospitality have introduced at MTHR including corporate conference & room rates, exhibitions, seminars and workshops and of course the ultimate Skybar cocktail and late night party venue.

Advertisement

In addition to the restaurant dining experience, Enhanced Hospitality will work closely with The Collective team on delivering new and exciting curated experiences for The Collective Canary Wharf members and guests, including cooking and cocktail masterclasses.

Roger Payne, CEO of Enhanced Hospitality, who recently opened Japanese restaurants Ginza St James’s in Mayfair and Robun in Bath, believes the Mthr offering is perfect for the times we are currently living in.

He said: “As we all start to resurface following the last 18 months, it’s clear to us that attitudes and trends have changed. While some people are back in the office, many of us are still working from home. We believe that launching Mthr at The Collective Canary Wharf at a time when many people live and work within the area, allows us to service their needs with our all-day dining offering.”

The Collective’s Customer Experience Director Ed Thomas said: “We are thrilled that Roger and the team from Enhanced Hospitality will operate Mthr at The Collective Canary Wharf. Food and drink is a key way of bringing people together in our buildings, and we are sure that this new incarnation will be a big hit for our members as well as the local community.

SPONSORED CONTENT