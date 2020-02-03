15Hatfields appoints Custard Communications to lead communications strategy

Custard Communications has been appointed by event venue, 15Hatfields, to steer its communications strategy.

The expert consultancy for hospitality marketing and PR will work with 15Hatfields to enhance awareness of the venue and its unrelenting commitment to sustainability in the industry, as well as execute a results-driven public relations strategy and dynamic campaigns to drive lucrative, long-lead enquiries.

A pioneer in sustainable event management, 15Hatfields’ innovative approach to providing an authentic eco-friendly experience is like no other in the industry. It’s strict ‘no bottled water’ policy has already prevented one million plastic water bottles ending up in landfill, as 15 Hatfields has asserted itself as a key champion for the #OneLess initiative as part of its Make Plastic History campaign.

General manager Warren Campbell’s position as the Meeting Industry Association’s sustainability ambassador has seen further successful efforts to lead and encourage other venues to reduce single-use plastic through its #20PercentLess campaign.

Commenting on the partnership, Warren said: “I am beyond impressed with the service we have received from the entire team at Custard Communications. The process so far has surpassed the expectation we had, both at 15Hatfields and our parent company the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health.

“The structure, communication, support, delivery and turnaround times have been second to none. The team have immersed themselves in the 15Hatfields brand, which they wholeheartedly understand and is priceless. The outcomes already achieved have supported us hitting our Q1 budget, proving that the introduction of Custard is well worth the long-term investment in which we are already seeing a very healthy return on investment.

“Being hospitality specialists, the team understand our industry and are committed to being, what I feel is, the number one sustainable communications agency in the UK, if not Europe. The dedication, commitment and strategic planning is invaluable to us as an organisation. I am delighted with the progress so far and look forward to, what is setting out to be, a record year for 15Hatfields, not only financially but also increasing our wider reach of sustainable best practice within the UK events industry.”

Petra Clayton, founder and CEO of Custard Communications, added: “Having known Warren and the venue for a few years, we were thrilled when he approached us to work together to develop 15Hatfields’ communication strategy for 2020.

“As an agency, developing a strong hold around the importance and commitment of sustainable practices, we are excited about working with Warren and the team to share best practice with the industry as a whole and champion a more responsible approach to growing business in the meetings and events industry.”