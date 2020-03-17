10 Event Apps Feature – LineUpr

Times when setting up an event app takes all of your budget and resources belong to the past! LineUpr is the solution that makes creating an event app a breeze with a pricing (starting at 49 EUR/59 USD) that is unbeatable on the market.

As a self-service platform there is no need for time-consuming communication to set things up. Simply sign up for a free account and create a ready to use app within minutes with our user-friendly LineUpr Manager. No technical knowledge needed. We also make it very easy to re-use already created event apps for future events to save you your precious time.

Our user-friendly event apps are web-based, i.e., there is no need to install anything and you simply share a URL with your attendees. They will thank you with a much higher adoption rate compared to native apps that you need to install.

LineUpr event apps offer all the features you need paperless. Show your agenda, speakers, locations, sponsors and more. Edit your content anytime and send post messages to keep your attendees updated. Interact with your audience by asking for feedback, doing polls and Q&As. Offer your attendees a digital and easy way to communicate, connect, and share contact data through our networking app. We bring all the features that you need in a user-friendly and smart way. We keep it simple and self-explanatory.

More than 10.000 events worldwide already used our solution for all types of events. Small events like incentives or workshops can now afford and benefit from a digital platform to communicate with their attendees too!

LineUpr is the perfect tool for smaller and midsized events that have a limited budget and time and need a flexible solution that simply works.