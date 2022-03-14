The Handy Event App Guide 2022

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.
Event Industry News (EIN) is an online magazine that provides the latest news,
views and reviews of the events industry.
EIN is read by organisers, promoters, event managers, production companies,
suppliers, agencies, the corporate sector and local government.
These events can be anything from a regional conference or international
exhibition to a brand activation or major festival.