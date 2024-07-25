Sustainability: Don’t let not being perfect stop you being better

Written by Jay Tyson, The Sustainable Events Company

When you have a full inbox, a full in-tray and a full diary, it’s understandably hard to find the time to think about making changes to make your business (and your life) more eco-friendly and sustainable.

That’s ok. But remember this: none of us learned to walk overnight. None of us learned to speak overnight. And none of us learned to ride a bike overnight. We learnt how to do all these things gradually. We made a start, we made mistakes. But we carried on trying, we got a little better every day until, one day, we’d mastered them.

We all lead busy work and private lives, and it’s obvious that we can’t completely overhaul our businesses and lifestyles overnight. That’s why taking small steps towards sustainability is so important. Whether it’s reducing our single-use plastic consumption, opting for less meat in our diets, or choosing to walk cycle or take public transport instead of driving: every little bit helps.

Small changes not only contribute to a more sustainable future but also have a powerful collective impact – as a business leader your actions are likely to be embraced and copied by others in your team. By making small changes ourselves, we inspire those around us to do the same. Set an example and show that every effort towards sustainability, no matter how modest, is meaningful.

It’s important to remember that striving for sustainability is not about achieving perfection. It’s about making a series of conscious choices that, when combined, make a positive difference for the environment and future generations. So, don’t feel discouraged if you can’t make all the “perfect” changes at once. Every small change you make is a step in the right direction.

Let’s embrace the approach of making gradual, achievable changes towards more sustainable businesses and lifestyles. Together, our collective small changes will lead to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for all.

