Totem – Built on 25 years of event experience

By Christopher Bo Shields, Co-founder, Totem

At Totem, we’re not just about providing an online events platform. We believe the most important thing we can bring as an event-tech provider is to be a true partner, one that truly understands the needs and pressures that event organisers face. We invest everything in ensuring that your event – whether it happens online, offline or both – goes smoothly.

We have 25 years of experience in the events industry and we created our virtual events platform in 2020 with the aim of reimagining the events landscape in the wake of the pandemic. Totem’s suite of tools helps event organisers to engage their audiences in blended hybrid event landscapes and to do so while minimising their carbon footprint. We pride ourselves on being agile and able to develop new features at speed, always with the aim of keeping delegates engaged.

Events have transformed over the last few years and hybrid is now here to stay. The challenge for event organisers is to balance the online and offline worlds that increasingly require equal time investment. Totem allows you to blend in-person and virtual event experiences, with our unique and customisable events, event app, features and functionality.

The Totem virtual platform contains a raft of features to help organisers manage their event with ease. It has a simple set-up process, allowing organisers to access their attendees and organise sponsors quickly. We recognise that it’s important for all elements of your event to be on-brand, so it’s easy to customise all areas of your event on the Totem platform. We’ve also thought about the important considerations such as role restrictions and core integrations, alongside networking and QR analytics, helix smart tagging, and a schedule builder. Heartbeat provides live analytics from your event.

Totem’s intuitive platform sets out to make the experience as easy and enjoyable as possible for virtual attendees. It has a raft of features to help attendees network and have a great event experience. These include Room Radar, which lets you know who is in the same room virtually, and networking tables. There is also the option to add on-demand content, polling, Q&A sessions, and Totem even allows you to match features based on delegate content interests and networking choices.

There’s even a handy teleport function to quickly and seamlessly move attendees around your virtual event.

We have provided numerous features to enhance the experience of interactive presentations, including white boards, polls, surveys, chats, and notifications. Every feature is optional so can be easily turned off if you prefer.

But Totem is much more than a platform. We also enable physical events to take place, with a mobile app that allows attendees to book onsite meeting tables, view the agenda and take part in live polling throughout the day.

We are also a one-stop shop for all your content needs, with in-house facilities to build an entire ecosystem of digital content to support your event. That means graphics, videos, and a wealth of promotional material for before and after your event.

2022 will see the launch of some exciting new features including a learning management system, a new activity monitor, and new options for creating communities.

All of this adds up to the best platform for virtual events on the market, combined with a true approach to partnership that means your events will always run smoothly. Book a demo

SPONSORED CONTENT