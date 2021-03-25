BMA House places itself as a leading London hybrid venue

Home to the British Medical Association since 1925, the sustainable venue boasts 22 unique and versatile spaces for up to 320, including 11 purpose-built meeting rooms, all fitted with cutting edge AV technology.

As part of ongoing investment in the services most needed by clients, BMA’s expert technicians have created a range of hybrid and digital event packages that reflect ongoing changes in the corporate and association meeting industry. These upgrades will ensure BMA House’s place as a leading London hybrid venue.

Their flagship space, the Great Hall, will soon be kitted out with its very own impressive Hybrid Virtual Studio. A bespoke, custom-build to fit their Great Hall, the Studio is one of its kind and includes a prominent 20ft wide by 10ft height Green Screen, with fully customisable background, 4 x PTZ HD camera set-up, streaming PC, VMix 4k Pro Software, relay monitors and professional lighting to cater for all your studio needs.

Including options for webcasting, breakouts, speaker only conferences and exhibitor/sponsor packages, the offering reflects both the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the future needs of event organisers.

Highlights from the packages include:

Webcasting – fully branded live streaming platform with up to 2,000 viewing hours of content. Created using professional cameras and sound suite managed by two technicians.

Fully Equipped TV Studio Layout including – Interview/chat style set up, sales or product launches, conferences/meetings, AGM’s etc. All with the ability to bring in remote guests to feature in the event.

Fully Virtual – Including a fully brandable Teams/Teams live solution and GotoWebinar platform.

Dedicated technical support – taking the pressure off event organisers to ensure a smooth-running hybrid event from start to finish.

Breakout sessions – available direct from main sessions or via bespoke joining links. Full presentation setup with Q&A and interaction for up to 250 delegates.

Exhibitor and Sponsor spotlights – interactive demonstrations, virtual pitches and scheduled Q&A sessions. Run live or created in advance by professional film and edit teams.

Fully digital meetings – facilitated by BMA’s technical experts and capable of hosting virtual events for up to 2,000, this option takes away the hassle and challenges of running a digital event, allowing organisers to focus on the content.

Sustainability is a way of life for the team at BMA House, adopting green initiatives is essential, not only for themselves but for their clients, suppliers and events. As part of an ongoing drive to ensure their event spaces provide top of the range technology, BMA House will also guarantee this is carried out in the most sustainable way, keeping a delegate’s carbon footprint as low as possible. In essence, they are delivering the perfect balance between sustainability and technology.

Digital and hybrid solutions offer a new take on the concept of sustainable events. Digital only events have a far lower impact on the world around us as travel decreases. In addition, hybrid events allow event planners to market to a wider audience, bringing in more people both domestically and internationally for (relatively) little cost, helping to increase attendee numbers on the day and create an overall more engaging event.

For further information on hybrid and digital event options at BMA House, please contact the events team on events@bma.org.uk / 020 7874 7020 or visit http://www.bmahouse.org.uk/

