Top event trends we expect to see in 2022

At Canapii, we have witnessed a tremendous rise in the use of the virtual and hybrid format. These events deliver rich experiences of a remote and physical event simultaneously. We believe that these events will continue to grow in popularity and evolve in ways we have never seen before.

Here are some of the event tech trends in Canapii that will get you excited about hybrid:

Badges will be printed and distributed among attendees to allow a smooth and contactless check-in in the venue. Event organizers can customize and include branding, QR code, attendee name, company name, profile photo, event agenda overview and many more in the badge.

Personal identification checks will be required and facilitated seamlessly through QR/RFID scanning. Replacing physical tickets with RFID bands or badges for in-person events will streamline the guest experience. It will also allow organizers to track the movement of attendees by having Bluetooth beacons and RFID scanners installed across the venue.

Event mobile app will be available to attendees which can be used before and during the event to help facilitate networking and engagement with one another.

Content sharing at venues will be facilitated using QR codes. It is the best way to distribute useful event information, marketing materials, freebies, and other resources without the need for printed materials.

3D maps of the event venue will be created and integrated into apps with turn-by-turn navigation.

Sessions will be broadcast globally in HD, while remote speakers will start appearing as holograms.

Lead capture will be easier and more seamless to allow exhibitors and sponsors to collect information digitally and to generate leads at events with just a simple scan.

Hotel and travel booking in the Canapii platform will be available for delegates. They can easily track and manage their confirmed booking within their event profile.

Attendees who are present at the venue, staying in different hotels, and speaking other languages will be supplied and updated with specific event information through smart notifications. Event organizers will be able to enjoy pre-scheduling of notifications for a more flawless event management.

As you can see, there are a wide range of trends that have emerged from this year and will undoubtedly evolve over the coming months. We are optimistic that these developments will continue to change the event industry for the better.

The best virtual and hybrid event platform

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person events. From registration to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allow you to streamline your entire event organization – all in one place.

If you would like to learn more about how Canapii can help you host and deliver successful virtual and hybrid events, get in touch with our event experts today!

SPONSORED CONTENT