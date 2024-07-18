TOCA Social – Team building Spotlight

TOCA Social is the world’s first immersive football and dining experience and integrates unmatched food and drink with their world-class footy games.

Looking for ways to spice up your team’s away days or brainstorming sessions? Look no further! TOCA Social’s packages are designed to break up the monotony of a typical workday with some fun activities. Your team will be well-fed with a variety of snacks and drinks to keep them energized and ready to compete for exciting prizes. Take on your teammates in the ultimate challenge and see who gets bragging rights for the rest of the year. You never know, you may have to go back to settle some scores…

The day will start with tea, coffee and snacks, to get you fully energised for the activities ahead, as well as a full run-down of the day. You’ll then be divided into random teams, and the games will begin! Including TOCA Social’s world-class games, you and your teammates will go head-to-head in a tournament, trying out their innovative football games and having a laugh in the process. Don’t worry, their games are accessible for ballers and non-ballers alike; as long as you can somewhat kick a ball, you’ll be good to go!

TOCA Social London O2

Wanting to include a presentation before the afternoon’s activities? Need a breakout session for some team building activities? TOCA Social have got you covered. The structure of the day can be adapted to whatever works best for you and your team. You’ll also all get mementos from the day, including team photos, footy-themed prizes, and the opportunity to even win a bar tab for TOCA Social(!), where you’ll be able to sample their fantastic array of drinks.

So what are you waiting for? Make your next team day absolute GOALS!

Sponsored Content